Mr. Nathan Jerome "Mushy" Jackson
Mr. Nathan "Mushy" Jerome Jackson, 69, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on December 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Carter and Helen Gortney Jackson; and sisters, Shirbe Lopez and Ora Lou Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hardwick Jackson; daughter, Susan Renae Jackson; son, Nathan Paul Jackson (Misty); sister, Melba Knight; brothers, Roy Jackson and Thomas Carter Jackson; grandchildren, Becca Pressley, Paige Folsom, Taylor Jackson and Brooke Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Kenlyn, Theo and Emily.
The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Jacky Connell officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 11, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Eden Westside Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
