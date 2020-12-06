Mr. Nathan "Mushy" Jerome Jackson, 69, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on December 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Carter and Helen Gortney Jackson; and sisters, Shirbe Lopez and Ora Lou Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hardwick Jackson; daughter, Susan Renae Jackson; son, Nathan Paul Jackson (Misty); sister, Melba Knight; brothers, Roy Jackson and Thomas Carter Jackson; grandchildren, Becca Pressley, Paige Folsom, Taylor Jackson and Brooke Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Kenlyn, Theo and Emily.
The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Jacky Connell officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 11, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Eden Westside Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.