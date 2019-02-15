Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral service for Mr. Nathaniel Cook, 73, will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sycamore, AL, at 1:00 PM. Rev. Nathan Ashley, officiating. Burial will be held at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation to be held on Friday from 1pm to 8pm at the Funeral Home. Mr. Nathaniel Cook was born December 13, 1945, to the late Orzell Green Sr. and the late Mattie Cook Ashley. At an early age he united with the Corinth Missionary Baptist Church where he came to know Jesus as Lord and Savior. He was educated in the Talladega County School System, gradating from Robert Russa Moton High School in 1965. He was blessed to have the influence of his stepfather, the late (GW) Ashley. Nathaniel and Bernice Ashley united in Holy Matrimony in June 1966. They later moved to Washington, DC, where he worked at the Evening Star News until it closed in 1981. He then went to BFI Waste Management and retired after many years of service. Nathaniel and Bernice were parents of three children, Douglas Cook and Ty Cook of Washington, DC; daughter, Matilda Cook of Silver Spring, MD. Later in life, he married the late Sonya Price of Washington, DC. Nathaniel was preceded in death by his wife Sonya; twin brother, Rev. Nathan Cook and Clinton Cook. He leaves to cherish his memories, three children, Douglas Cook and Ty Cook of Washington, DC; daughter, Matilda Cook of Silver Spring, MD; five grandchildren; ten brothers, Rev. Dexter (Barbara) Green of Childersburg, AL; Freddie (Cammie) Green and Orzell Green Jr. both of Sylacauga, AL; Tyrone (Wendy) Ashley, Willie Charles Ashley, both of Sycamore, AL; James W. (Robia) Ashley, Aldren F. Ashley, of Birmingham, AL; George R. (Thelma) Ashley, Talladega, AL; Harry D. Cook of Oxon Hill, MD; Lewis R. (Beverly) Cook of Oxford, AL; thirteen sisters, Della R. (Robert) Gardner of Atlanta, GA; Brenda E. (Craig) Winrow, Robin (Melvin) Jones, Margaret A. Gowdy of Birmingham, AL; Faye (Eugene) Finley of Sycamore, AL: Nellie (Avery) McKinney, Pearl Gooch, Connie Green, Cherry (Anthony) Peterson, Tammy Carter, Diane Green, all of Sylacauga, AL; Marion Petty of Huntsville, AL; Renea (Ronny) Adamson of Hoover, AL: one aunt, Vennie Cook of Washington, DC; step-mother, Nellie Green Jenkins of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service. Funeral Home Community Funeral Home

15 North Hightower Avenue

Sylacauga , AL 35150

