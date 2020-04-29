Celebration of life for Mr. Neal Edward Jemison, 37, will be held on Friday, May 1, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Aubrey Butler, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday 1:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Jemison departed this life on April 27, 2020 at his residence in Sylacauga, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Shaneka Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; four sons, Kamarian Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; Corneal Jemison of Gadsden, AL; Neal Jemison, Jr. of Childersburg, AL; and Javion Kelly of Sylacauga, AL; four daughters, Raquel Jackson of Sylacauga, AL; Ayesha Jackson of Sylacauga, AL; Jacquavia Collins of Gadsden, AL; and Makhia Jackson of Gadsden, AL; three adopted daughters, Jakaila Broadnax of Tallassee, AL; Jaykayla Broadnax and Whitney Giddons of Tallassee; a loving mother, Pauline Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; five brothers, Lawrence Chatman, Jr. of Leeds, AL; Sylvester (Sophia) Jemison, Jr. of Sylacauga, AL; Moses (Kenyata) Jemison of Childersburg, AL; Leonard (Jayne) Atchison of Battlecreek, MI; and Kenneth (Gina) Atchison of Battlecreek, MI; five sisters, Paulette (Jimmy) Whitson of Childersburg, AL; Jacqueline Duncan of Talladega, AL; Priscilla Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; Stacy (Michael) Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; and Joyce Ann Moore of Albion, MI; grandmother, Annie Laura Dobson of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.