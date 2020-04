Celebration of life for Mr. Neal Edward Jemison, 37, will be held on Friday, May 1, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Aubrey Butler, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday 1:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Jemison departed this life on April 27, 2020 at his residence in Sylacauga, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Shaneka Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; four sons, Kamarian Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; Corneal Jemison of Gadsden, AL; Neal Jemison, Jr. of Childersburg, AL; and Javion Kelly of Sylacauga, AL; four daughters, Raquel Jackson of Sylacauga, AL; Ayesha Jackson of Sylacauga, AL; Jacquavia Collins of Gadsden, AL; and Makhia Jackson of Gadsden, AL; three adopted daughters, Jakaila Broadnax of Tallassee, AL; Jaykayla Broadnax and Whitney Giddons of Tallassee; a loving mother, Pauline Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; five brothers, Lawrence Chatman, Jr. of Leeds, AL; Sylvester (Sophia) Jemison, Jr. of Sylacauga, AL; Moses (Kenyata) Jemison of Childersburg, AL; Leonard (Jayne) Atchison of Battlecreek, MI; and Kenneth (Gina) Atchison of Battlecreek, MI; five sisters, Paulette (Jimmy) Whitson of Childersburg, AL; Jacqueline Duncan of Talladega, AL; Priscilla Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; Stacy (Michael) Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; and Joyce Ann Moore of Albion, MI; grandmother, Annie Laura Dobson of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.