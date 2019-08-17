Nelda Ann Cooper, age 69, passed away on August 15, 2019 in Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at the same location at 2 pm. All services will be officiated by Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams. Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband, Donnie Cooper of Sylacauga; daughter, Vicki Chambless (Ricky) of Calera; brother, Joe Wayne Fuller of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Lauren Robinson (Wade Carter), Kaitlyn Baker (Cole), and Andrew Chambless; and great grandchildren, Collin Robinson, Jase Robinson, Brooklyn Carter, and Darcy Baker. She was preceded in death by son, David Scott Cooper. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 17, 2019