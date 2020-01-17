Nelda Faye Goodwin Clements, age 82 of Pell City, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her current residence in Trussville, Alabama, surrounded by family members. She was a life-long resident of Pell City, Alabama, as well as a graduate of Pell City High School, class of 1956, where she was voted Miss Pell City High by her classmates. She attended Samford University School of Nursing where she graduated with honors, with various degrees in nursing. She was employed by U.A.B. Hospital in Birmingham as the charge nurse of the prestigious 9th floor suites taking care of foreign dignitaries, as well as local movie stars and musical performers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Sherbet Goodwin; her father, Carl Jackson Goodwin; brother, Charles Goodwin; sisters, Marjean Kendricks (Burns), Ailene Archer (Calvin), and Esta McLaughlin (Edward); former husband, Edward "Ed" Clements; son, Leonard; granddaughter, Brandi Clements (Ed and Renae Clements, Jr.). She is survived by son, Edward B. Clements, Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Michael Clements and Christee Clements; 7 great-grandchildren, Stearling Kelley, Alana Kelley, Savannah Kelley, Graycen Ensley (Christee), Karsyn Clements, Kenzi Clements and Logan Clements (Michael Clements and Mindy Armstrong). Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cook Springs Baptist Church in Cook Springs, Alabama.