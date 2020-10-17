On Wednesday October 14, 2020, Nellie Dean Ingram of Childersburg passed away at the age of 89. Ms Ingram was born March 12, 1931 to Sam W. Ingram and Leatha Calhoun Ingram. She grew up in the New London Community on the family farm. Dean received her BS and MS in Secondary Education from the University of Montevallo. Dean began her teaching career in Shelby County, eventually moving to the Talladega County School System where she taught in the math department at Childersburg High School. She retired from teaching in 1996. Dean was instrumental in the organization and implementation of several Childersburg Coosa Fest Celebrations and in the development of Kymulga Grist Mill as a tourist attraction and educational facility. The city of Childersburg was near and dear to her. Ms Ingram was preceded In death by her father Sam W. and her mother Leatha as well as her half brothers Claude G. Ingram, Johnnie H.Ingram, Willie Sam Ingram (Buster), and one half sister Bessie Ingram Harmon. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dean was an avid sports fan, loved the outdoors, loved to talk math with anyone that shared her passion for the subject, and had a kind and generous heart for every stray cat that came her way. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Macedonia Cemetery located on Hwy 231 in Vincent, Alabama. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com
Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.