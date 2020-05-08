Nellie Ruth Johnston
- Mrs. Nellie Ruth Johnston, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Chapel at Talladega Funeral Home, from 12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Graveside Rites will follow at Lincoln City Cemetery at 3 p.m. Dr. Mark Townsend Catlin will officiate. Mrs. Johnston was a member of Lincoln Baptist Church for over 30 years where she served the Lord as a teacher for the Master Life Ministry, the Women's Sunday School class, and was also a leader in the Bible Study Fellowship. Mrs. Johnston is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Johnston, and grandson, James Catlin. She is survived by her son, Mark (Mari Lou) Johnston; daughters, Rhonda Catlin and Starla (Robert) Ungerbuehler; brother, Ronnie (Harriett) Peacock; sister, Sandra Peacock; grandchildren, Mark (Kimberly) Catlin, Stephanie Reynolds, Chad Reynolds, Ian (Sally) Johnston, Kyle Johnston (April Gray); and great grandchildren, Lydia Mayo, Sam, Molly, Sarah, and Andrew Catlin. Pallbearers will be Chad Reynolds, Mark Catlin, Bob Ungerbuehler, Stephanie Reynolds, and Vance Kelly. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on May 8, 2020.
