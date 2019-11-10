Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Sloan Harmon. View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Victory Christian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Victory Christian Church Interment 2:00 PM Alabama National Cemetery Montevallo , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas Sloan Harmon was born on October 31, 1999 - thus the nickname "Boo".

He attended Pell City schools and graduated from Pell City High School. He also attended Jefferson State Community College and was planning to transfer to Auburn University in 2020 to specialize in the field of aviation. Sloan celebrated his 20th birthday just days before his untimely death. In the two decades in which he lived, he accomplished more than many people three times his age.

In his teenage years, Sloan joined the Cheaha Mountain Bike Racing Team and practiced diligently to become the best he could be. He and his teammates won the Alabama State Championship and he finished 5th in his category.

Sloan was a member of the PCHS Wrestling Team. In his senior year, he qualified for the Class 6A state championship and was one of the top 16 wrestlers in his weight classification in Alabama. With each step of his wrestling career, he congratulated and loved his team members and remained humble with his victories.

While in high school - in addition to wrestling - Sloan was a member of JROTC and attended Jefferson State Community College. He then worked at the St. Clair County Airport doing whatever task was required. His love for aviation grew immensely. Sloan was a few flights away from earning his private pilot's license.

After graduation from high school and wanting to serve his beloved country, he followed in the footsteps of his father and brother. Sloan joined the

The greatest gift which was given Sloan was the gift of Jesus Christ at an early life. He led a Christian life and was an example to all that knew him. A tremendous consolation to his family is knowing that he was embraced by his Savior and was escorted personally through the Golden Gates of Heaven.

Sloan left this earthly life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Marion & Geraldine Wood, Alton & Matilee Dorough, Eldred & Bessie Harmon, William & Vera Sloan.

He is survived by his parents, Randall Lyle Harmon & Shelly Lynne Harmon; grandparents, Eldred Randall Harmon & Vicki Dorough Harmon, Bill & Marian Sloan; brothers, William Randall Harmon & fiancé, Anna Marie White, Brody Lyle Harmon; uncles & aunts, Heath & Kim Harmon, Dori & David Rich, David & Susan Simpson, David Sloan; special friends, AnnaBelle Hample, Jeb Durham, Kolby Hufford.

Funeral Service for Nicholas Sloan "Boo" Harmon, age 20, will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Church. Interment will be at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church.

Condolences may be offered to the Harmon family online at www.kilgroefh.com

Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.

"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles……."

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 10, 2019

