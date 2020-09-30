1/1
Nikita Patrick-Ali
Celebration of Life for Ms. Nikita Patrick-Ali, age 34, will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Burial will be held in Tallassahatchie Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Childersburg, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Community Funeral Home. Ms. Patrick-Ali departed this walk of life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence, Ohatchee, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving mother, JoAnn P. Gatlin; loving father, Clarence Keller; five siblings, Contreania Patrick, Tondalacia Patrick, Yutalateus Morris, Brian (Shay) Keller, and Bishop Maurice (Shulunda) Keller; one aunt, Sylvia Patrick; one uncle, Shawn Patrick; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
