Celebration of Life for Ms. Nikita Patrick-Ali, age 34, will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Burial will be held in Tallassahatchie Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Childersburg, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Community Funeral Home. Ms. Patrick-Ali departed this walk of life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence, Ohatchee, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving mother, JoAnn P. Gatlin; loving father, Clarence Keller; five siblings, Contreania Patrick, Tondalacia Patrick, Yutalateus Morris, Brian (Shay) Keller, and Bishop Maurice (Shulunda) Keller; one aunt, Sylvia Patrick; one uncle, Shawn Patrick; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.