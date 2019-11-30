Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Hudson DeLong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Nina was born in Talladega County, Alabama, on January 22, 1925, the daughter of the late Louie Dean and Mildred Houston Hudson. She was a 1943 graduate of Talladega High School and attended the Marsh Business College and the

Survivors include two brothers: Carson Hudson of Douglasville, GA along with his children Steve (Tonya) Hudson, Donna Hudson Hartsfield (Van) Wing, Stan Hudson, and Scott Hudson and families. Also, brother, James H. Hudson, Sr. and wife Hilde of Rome, and their children Jim (Angie) Hudson, Jr., Lisa Hudson (Alan) Saye, and Mike (Melissa) Hudson of Rome and John (Jennifer) Hudson of Augusta, Ga. Also nieces, Nina Hudson (Steve) McGinnis and Madge Hudson (Edwin) Sims of Ohatchee, AL; Ginger Englett of New Bern, NC and Keeta Hudson (Joe) Settle of Lookout Mountain, GA.

A special thank you to Dr. Kelly Culbertson for providing excellent professional care and to Beverly Armbrester for taking such good care of Nina during the past year.

Funeral services will be at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Munford, AL on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 PM. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Grand-nephews will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, P.O. Box 693 Munford, Al 36268

Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Nina Hudson DeLong died November 27, 2019 at her home in Rome, GA.Nina was born in Talladega County, Alabama, on January 22, 1925, the daughter of the late Louie Dean and Mildred Houston Hudson. She was a 1943 graduate of Talladega High School and attended the Marsh Business College and the University of Georgia Atlanta campus. Nina was married to Oscar Kennison (Jack) DeLong on December 22, 1949, who preceded her in death on August 16, 1995. Together, Nina and Jack, operated several businesses in the Atlanta area including DeLong's Restaurant and The Elbow Room. Nina owned and operated Glaze Transfer and Storage Co. in Gainesville, GA. She was a member of the Georgia Movers Association and served as the Association's first woman president. Nina was an avid golfer and served as president of the Chattahoochee Ladies Golf Association in Gainesville, GA. She was also a member of the Northeast Georgia Ladies Golf Association, Nina was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Munford, and travelled there for Sunday serves for several years.Survivors include two brothers: Carson Hudson of Douglasville, GA along with his children Steve (Tonya) Hudson, Donna Hudson Hartsfield (Van) Wing, Stan Hudson, and Scott Hudson and families. Also, brother, James H. Hudson, Sr. and wife Hilde of Rome, and their children Jim (Angie) Hudson, Jr., Lisa Hudson (Alan) Saye, and Mike (Melissa) Hudson of Rome and John (Jennifer) Hudson of Augusta, Ga. Also nieces, Nina Hudson (Steve) McGinnis and Madge Hudson (Edwin) Sims of Ohatchee, AL; Ginger Englett of New Bern, NC and Keeta Hudson (Joe) Settle of Lookout Mountain, GA.A special thank you to Dr. Kelly Culbertson for providing excellent professional care and to Beverly Armbrester for taking such good care of Nina during the past year.Funeral services will be at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Munford, AL on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 PM. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Grand-nephews will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, P.O. Box 693 Munford, Al 36268Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close