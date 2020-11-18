1/
Noah AlexZander Perry
Celebration of Life service for Noah AlexZander Perry, age 21, of Fayetteville will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 6PM at the Cedar Creek Cowboy Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Alicia Denise Gill, Mark Yurko, Jerry Mooney, Jean Hassell and best friend: Mason Spurlin. He is survived by his mother: Leslie Hassell, father: Bo Hassell, brothers: Nathan Lucas (Kayla), Jack Hassell, Brandon Perry, sister: Brianna Hassell, grandmother: Ethel Sims (Ray), aunt: Stephanie Barnett (Squeaky), Cousin: Devyn Bowden, girlfriend of several years: Alexis Dennis and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family asked that everyone is invited to share their memories of Noah at the Celebration of Life Service and to bring any pictures you may have. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will handle services.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Cedar Creek Cowboy Church
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
