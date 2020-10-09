1/1
Noah "Corkey" Patterson
Mr. Noah "Corkey" Patterson, age 85, passed away on October 4th, 2020 at his residence in Talladega. A Family Prayer and Memorial service will be held at 12 pm., October 10, 2020 at 2640 Oak Chapel Rd in Goodwater, Al. Corkey is survived by his son, William and Tina Patterson, by his brother, Charles and Marha Patterson; grandchildren, Will and Allison Patterson, Brian and Jessica Patterson, Nikki and Alan Dye, Sandra and Billy Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
12:00 PM
