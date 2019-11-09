Nolen "Sonny" McCombs, age 78 of Pell City, passed away on October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice McCombs, Daughter, Tina McIntosh of Pell City, Son, Michael McCombs of Chelsea, Al, 3 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, 3 Sisters and 3 Brothers. He is preceded in death by his Father, Nolen O. McCombs, Mother, Eloise Harper and Brother, Ricky McCombs. He was a member of Pell City First United Methodist Church. He was a siding and home improvements contractor for many years, loved to play golf and was an avid Alabama Football fan for over 55 years. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pell City First United Methodist Church, Rev. Byron Vance and Rev. Belinda Rives officiating. Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton, AL www.EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 9, 2019