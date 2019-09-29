Sylacauga - Funeral service for Norma L. Seevers, 86, will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Chaplain Lee Watkins officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL.
Mrs. Seevers died Saturday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Seevers, parents, Edna & Killis Holland, brother, Charles Holland of Crystal River, FL, brother, D. J. Holland of Branson, MO, and brother, Oscar Holland of Bryant, AR. She was a member of Harpersville Church of Christ for some 20 years. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Hollie Seevers (Andy) Osbourn of Sylacauga; son, Roy James (Bonnie) Seevers Sr.; daughter, Janet (Vaughn) Wallace of Talladega; four brothers, Authar Holland of Little Rock, AR, Lloyd (Cecelia) Holland of Bryant, AR, Tommy (Shelia) Holland of Des Arc, AR, Billy (Sheryl) Holland of Des Arc, AR; eight gandchildren, Matt (Courtney) Hope, Ginger Thacker, R. J. (Kasey) Seevers, Jane (Ian) Turnipseed, Brandon Weathers, Christopher (Sara) Cote, Steven Cote, Zachary Osbourn (Breanna); 17 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Kedrick Dunn.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hope, R. J. Seevers, Christopher Cote, Steven Cote, Zachary Osbourn and Ian Turnipseed.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 29, 2019