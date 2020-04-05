A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date for Mrs. Norma Rose Howell, 87, of Pell City.
The family had a private graveside service on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Mrs. Howell died on Saturday morning.
She is survived by three sons, Danny Howell (Pam), Donny Howell (Susan), and Steve Howell (Sandy); one daughter, Karen Cooper; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Howell; a grandson, Jeffrey Foote; a sister, Marion Jane Rook; and an aunt, Charlotte Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the Howell family at www.kilgroefh.com.
Published in The Daily Home from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020