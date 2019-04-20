Funeral service for Normand "Chris" Kirby, 54, will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Mark Deason officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Kirby died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Kirby. Chris loved Alabama football, nascar and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Myra Kirby; daughter, Cassidy Kirby; sister, Patricia "Susie" Harris; mother, Shirley Kirby; nephew, Kevin Harris; and niece, Stacy Harris. Visitation will be Monday April 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Leslie Guy, Baily Guy, Kris Barnett, Kevin Harris, Mark Berry, Cole Bussie. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Ezekiel, Kevin Ezekiel, and Rockford & Weogufka Masonic Lodge. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Normand "Chris" Kirby.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 20, 2019