Ola Bell (Cook) Vincent
Celebration of life Mrs. Ola Bell (Cook) Vincent, age 86, will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Raymond Garrett, officiating. Viewing will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home. Mrs. Vincent departed this walk of life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence, Sycamore, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, five daughters, Catherine (Thomas) Gulley of Warrensville Heights, OH; Mary (William) Cook, Daisy (Larry) Moon both of Sylacauga, AL; Stella Vincent, and Darlene (Robert) Nicks both of Sycamore, AL; six sons, David Ray (Joyce) Cook, Lonnie James (Angela) Vincent, Freddie (Carmita) Vincent, Ozie (April) Vincent all of Sycamore, AL; George (Tymeka) Vincent of Alpine, AL; and Marvin Leon (Randese) Vincent of Summersville, SC; one sister, Addie Cook of Sylacauga, AL; one brother in law, Paul Vincent of Anniston, AL; twenty two grandchildren, twenty nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
