Oliver Wayne Dial, 82 passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at his home in Talladega, Al. Wayne was born on August 5, 1936 to the late Bill and Lottie Dial. Funeral services will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel with Valentin Obregon and Gary Moreland officiating. Music provided by Greg Tankersley. Visitation will be Thursday July 25, 2019 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Wayne graduated from Clay County High School in Ashland, Al. in May 1954. He entered the United States Air Force in September 1954 retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. During his career he attended more than fifteen management and technical schools conducted by the USAF and attended Florida State at Charleston AFB, SC. He served at numerous stateside bases with overseas duty in North Africa, Brazil, Goose Bay, Hawaii, and Southeast Asia. His military decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Small Arms Expert, Army Good Conduct, Air Force Good Conduct, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. After retiring from the USAF, Mr. Dial returned to his hometown and started a heating and cooling business which he operated for 10 years. Wayne joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1986, serving as Post Commander, District Commander, State Jr. Vice Commander, State Sr. Vice Commander and State Commander .He was selected as All State Post Commander and earned All American District Four Commander. He served as Vice Chairman of the National Safety Committee and was elected National District 8 Council Member. He was selected as the VFW Veteran of the Year. Wayne was appointed by the Governor of Alabama to the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs and served 4 years, 3 of which were as Vice Chairman. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Ann Dial; sons Dennis Dial, James Dial, and Scott Spradlin(Amy), Daughters; Sandra Tinney and Pamela Colburn(James) and brothers Joe Dial and Jimmy Dial. Wayne also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Wayne is preceded in death by his brothers Roy Dial Sr., Johnny Dial, and sister Nettie Horton. Pallbearers will be Joseph Culver, Larry Patterson, Josh Toney, Jason Toney, Huel Love III, and Joey Dial. Honorary Pallbearers will be Les Kapelka, Guy Smith, and all past and present VFW State Commanders. Family wishes to issue a very special thank you to Comfort Care Hospice in Talladega. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 25, 2019