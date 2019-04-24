|

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Ollan Stewart Horton, 83, of Fayetteville, AL passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Ollan was born on January 24, 1936. Ollan is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Horton, and his mother, Blossom Woodard, both from Sylacauga. Ollan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Reba Horton, his daughter, Melony Ford (Lanny), daughter Mandy Johns (Danny), and son Tim Harrison (Sharon). Ollan has five grandchildren, who he adored, Zack Johns (Caroline), Garrett Ford, Claire Smelser (John David), Hallie Harrison, and Addison Harrison. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Ann Wood (Jimmy), and brother Jimmy Horton (Shirley), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Ollan graduated high school from BB Comer High School in 1954, and attended Pearl River Community College. Ollan was an electrician by trade, and enjoyed working with his hands. He was a member in good standing of the Masonic Lodge of Talladega Springs, Alabama. Ollan and Reba are members of Fayetteville Baptist Church. Ollan will be remembered as a man who loved the Lord and loved his family and was a great father to his kids. As a grandfather, he excelled to another level. He was always ready for grandfather duty, free for a call on advice, and the best severe weather forecaster a family could have. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 25th at Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Alabama with Bro. Billy Paul Williams and Rev. A.L. Courtney officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, Ollan will be buried in Harpersville Cemetery in Harpersville, Alabama in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the DCH Foundation Help and Hope Fund, 950 Dr. Edward Hillard Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL, 35401. Pallbearers include: Zack Johns, Danny Johns, Garrett Ford, Lanny Ford, John David Smelser, and Tanner Floyd. Honorary pallbearers include: Dr. Curtis Tucker, Dr. David Hinton, Dr. Edward Carraway, Dr. Ranju Shekar, and Staff of DCH Regional Medical, Cancer Center, 2 South East Nurses and Staff, Josephine Nevels and Members of Fayetteville First Baptist Church. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will conduct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019
