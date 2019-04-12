Ollie P. McCain, age 87, of Sylacauga, passed away, April 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughters; Cynthia Giles (Randy), Tammy Smith, and Kimberly McAdams (William), sister, Winnoah Wilkins (Jimmy), grandchildren; Brad McCain, Shayna McCain, Angela Thomas (Richard), Kevin McAdams, Kameron McAdams, and Michaela Giles, and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elisha Junior McCain and son, Michael McCain. Funeral services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel with a visitation from 12 noon until 2pm. Rev. Ronnie Chaney, Keith Owensby, and Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams to officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 12, 2019