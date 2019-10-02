Oma Caldwell Phurrough, age 105, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:30-12:00 noon at Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL. Graveside service will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Donald Payne, Pastor, Forest Lake Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, AL officiating. Survivors include her daughters, Kay Blakeney and Nelda Phurrough of Tuscaloosa, AL; son, Charles Phurrough of Cullman, AL; grandsons, Michael Phurrough of Gordonsville, TN, Patrick and Christopher Phurrough of Cullman, AL; two step grandsons, Billy and Barry Blakeney of Tuscaloosa, AL; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben F. Phurrough; parents, Noah Gardner Caldwell and Etta Hardin Caldwell; sister, Exie C. Huddleston; brothers, Charlie, Ottis, and Herbert Caldwell; one brother and sister who died as infants; daughter in law, Judith Q. Phurrough; and son in law, Dr. Adolph Blakeney. Oma lived most of her life in Sylacauga, AL and Coosa County. In 1984, she and her husband moved to Tuscaloosa to live near her daughter and son in law. She lived in the Forest Lake Community until the tornado of 2011 destroyed her home. (Age 97) She faithfully attended Forest Lake Baptist Church and cherished her church family. Flowers will be appreciated but if preferred memorials may be sent to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.