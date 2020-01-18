Funeral service for Omega Pearson 71, will be Saturday, January 18, at 2pm at the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Phillip Keith, pastor, Rev. Frederick Weed, eulogist. Interment will follow in Sr. Mary church cemetery. Mr. Pearson passed away on January 14, 2020. Mr. Pearson's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. He retired from the City of Lincoln. Survivors include his wife: Eula M. Pearson; children: Mickey L. (Erica) Pearson, Darrell Pearson;siblings: Oretha Smith, Andrew(Denece) Pearson, and Howard Pearson Jr; grandchildren: Darrius, Jazzlyn, Ayshia, Shala, Miracle, Marrequis, Mickey Jr, Ka'Derrion, Eziyah, and Januarius; great grandchildren: Kai'oree, and Mariah; mother in-law: Lue Ella Smith, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard, Sr and Wilna Orr Pearson, son, Derrick Pearson, siblings; Hosea Woods, Solomon Orr Sr., Murphy Pearson, Johnny Lee Pearson Sr., Joel Pearson, Minister Helen Pearson Weed, Addie Pearson Wills, and Sharon Pearson Hunter. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 18, 2020