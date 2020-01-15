The Daily Home

Onita H. Sanders

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside service for Onita H. Sanders, age 89, will be Wednesday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Sanders passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, David Sanders, Sr.; sons, David Sanders, Jr., Steven Sanders; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Doris Irby. Condolences may be offered to the Sanders family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 15, 2020
