Oshuntoki "Toki" Stamps-a beloved mother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and AKA sister-died from breast cancer in San Diego, CA on Thursday, April 14, 2020. She was just forty-seven. One thing most understood about Toki, she knew what she wanted: to prosper in life. A licensed cosmetologist while working her way through Talladega College, in Talladega, AL, she graduated with a BA in 2001, later earning an MA in Business from Faulkner University in Pensacola, FL in 2016. Toki was born November 8, 1972, in Chicago, IL, to Robert Tucker, Sr. and Dorothy Stamps. She spent the first six years of her life in Alabama, and then moved with her dad to San Diego, where she attended Lincoln High School. She spent the last two years at Talladega High in Alabama, living with her mother. College afforded Toki lifelong sisterhood in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), and she treasured sorority friendships throughout her adult life. She met Kyser Curry in Talladega just after high school. A son, Tyler Curry, came along on February 8, 1993. Toki and Tyler considered San Diego home, but Tyler often spent summers with his family in Alabama. After graduate school, Toki worked in childcare at the Naval Base in San Diego, landing a job as a US Federal contract specialist, meaning she evaluated bids, negotiated terms, and acted as a purchasing agent. The job took her to Victorville, where she worked from 2007 to 2014. Always striving to fulfill her potential, she sold Mary Kay cosmetics, was a substitute teacher, and event planner. She planned two grand family reunions, one in Alabama in 2001, another in Pensacola, FL in 2019. She lived in Pensacola from 2014 to 2019, where she taught school and continued her Federal contract job. Toki loved watching Law & Order and traveling. One of her last trips was with her adored AKA sisters to England in 2015. She was recovering from breast cancer surgery, but that did not stop her. Along with her only son, her niece and five nephews thought of their spectacular Aunt Toki as a role model-and she knew it. Predeceased by her mother, Toki is survived by her only son, Tyler Curry; her father, Robert Tucker, Sr.; her brothers, Tony Tucker and Robert Tucker, Jr.; her sister, Taisha Tucker; her five nephews, Robert Tucker III, Tariq, Marcel, Justin and Messiah; and one niece, Savannah. Tyler, knowing his mother's reverence for her AKA sorority, dressed her splendidly in finery and pearls, and laid her to rest in a coffin laden with her favorite pink and green, AKA decals. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 10am to 12 pm at Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary, 1702 West Battle Street, Talladega, AL 35160. Graveside burial service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Pine Hill Memorial Park, 35036 Alabama Highway 21, Talladega, AL 35160. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home from May 8 to May 9, 2020.