Graveside service for Ottis Terry Bennefield Sr., age 58 of Phenix City will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3PM at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Owen officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mr. Bennefield passed away March 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. He was preceded in death by his son: Jonathan Bradley Bennefield, mother: Sue Ferguson, father: Edward Bennefield and adoptive parents: Bonnie Ferguson Harrell and Joe Harrell. Mr. Bennefield was employed for Alatrade for many years and was an avid Alabama Football fan. He is survived by his son: Terry Bennefield Jr., daughter: Kyra Marie Bennefield, brothers: Ronnie Harrell, Joe Ed Harrell, Gary Bennefield, sisters: Shelia Harrell Todd, Linda Jane Pressley, Debbie Hartsfield Smith and grandson: Cory Brayden Bennefield. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 6, 2020