Funeral Service for Ouiona Joy Threadgill, age 86, will be Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Popes Chapel Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Mrs. Threadgill passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Newton Threadgill; and parents, Nolan P. & Hazel Stewart. She is survived by sons, Roger Blake Threadgill, Terry Wayne (Debra) Threadgill; 3 grandchildren, Rachael Joy Threadgill, Joshua Adam (Jessica) Threadgill, Amy Dawn (Jeffery) Price; 5 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered to the Threadgill family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 2, 2019