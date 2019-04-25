Paige Williams Cumbest, 51, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Graveside Service for Mrs. Cumbest will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Rev. Jack Washington will officiate the service. Paige was a native of Talladega and lived in Oxford. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Cumbest; daughter, Jessica Akridge (Will); son, Kevin Davison; mother, Sheila Brown; brothers, Shane Williams (Tricia) and Marcus Brown (Christine); sister, Heather Erickson (Clint); four grandchildren, Carter Akridge, Atticus Akridge, Kennedy Akridge, and Braylee Jones. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Williams; and her step father, Marcus Brown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019