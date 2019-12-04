Graveside services for Mr. Paris Fredrick "Fred" Harmon, age 82, was held Monday, December 2, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Mr. Harmon passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Gloria Ann Harmon; son, Bart Harmon (Hollie); grandchildren, William Harmon (Christy), Joseph Harmon (Amy), Allie Marchman (Charles), Jack Harmon (Lesli), and Joy Harmon; and great-grandchildren, Pennie Harmon, Charlie Ann Harmon, and Lewis Harmon. Along with his parents, Paris and Ruby Harmon, he is also preceded in death by his son, Matthew Harmon. Mr. Harmon knew the Lord served the Lord. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a Gideon in the St. Clair Gideon's Association. Condolences may be offered to the Harmon family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 4, 2019