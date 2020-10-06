1/1
Parthenia Player Hollanquest
Celebration of Life for Ms. Parthenia Player Hollanquest, age 88, will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Aubrey Butler, Officiating. Burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Funeral Home.
Ms. Hollanquest departed this walk of life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence in Birmingham, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, James Hollanquest of Birmingham, AL; one daughter, Fannie Pearl Pinder of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Sha"Kendria (Alex) Smoot, Kevshia Hollanquest, and Anthony Smith; ten great grandchildren, extended family, Micheal (Tracey) Stone, Stone Family, Woods Family, Wells Family, one brother in law, George Cook, one sister in law, Joann Funderburg; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
