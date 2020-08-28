Funeral service for Pastor Jeffrey Lamar Rogers, 37, will be Friday, August 28, at 1pm at the Freedom Holy Ghost Headquarters, Mardisville with Pastor Barbara Tymon, officiating, Apostle Gregory Kelly, eulogist. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Rogers passed away August 19, 2020. He graduated from Gadsden State Community College in 2005. He was a member of Ressurection of Life through Jesus Christ Ministry. Survivors include his sons: Marquise Kelly, Michael Ealy, William Evans; daughter: Ashley Rihers; his parents: Melvin and Leila Rogers; sisters: Melony Rogers, Andrea Rogers, Toresa Rogers, Alisa Rogers, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store