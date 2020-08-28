1/1
Pastor Jeffrey Lamar Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pastor Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Pastor Jeffrey Lamar Rogers, 37, will be Friday, August 28, at 1pm at the Freedom Holy Ghost Headquarters, Mardisville with Pastor Barbara Tymon, officiating, Apostle Gregory Kelly, eulogist. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Rogers passed away August 19, 2020. He graduated from Gadsden State Community College in 2005. He was a member of Ressurection of Life through Jesus Christ Ministry. Survivors include his sons: Marquise Kelly, Michael Ealy, William Evans; daughter: Ashley Rihers; his parents: Melvin and Leila Rogers; sisters: Melony Rogers, Andrea Rogers, Toresa Rogers, Alisa Rogers, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Freedom Holy Ghost Headquarters
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Anna
Friend
August 27, 2020
I miss you so much Jeffrey Rogers! Your boistrous laugh, always wanting me to cook. Arguing with Susan over the chili and who I made it for! But most of all, remembering your stand for the Lord. And, yes, I will just bust out in a song while talking to you if it hit me! I guess Chaz is gonna have to come see me and we will talk about you....
Susan Fugatt
Friend
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Doll brooks
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved