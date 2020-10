Patricia A. Hall, age 78, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Patricia was born August 25, 1942 to Julia Saffold and James Saffold.

She is survived by her daughter, Star Sherum (Lynn); brother, James "Buddy" Saffold (Glenda) sister, Carolyn Barrand Salter; grandchildren, Chris Sherum (Chasity) and Angel Sanders (Jeremy), and great grandchildren, Caleb Sherum, Colton Sherum, Zack Sanders and, Kaegan Sanders.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin "Sonny" Hall; and parents, Julia and James Saffold.

Visitation for Patricia will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Officiated by Pastor Tommy Giddens. A burial will occur at Marble City Cemetery, Sylacauga, Alabama.

Serving as pallbearers are Donnie Lackey, Jeremy Sanders, Melvin Saffold, Rodney Sherum, Rodney Barrand, Caleb Sherum and Zack Sanders.

Mrs. Hall loved being a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Coosa Valley Medical Center for twenty plus years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

