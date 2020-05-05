Patricia Ann Allen Goree passed away on Friday, May 1st, 2020.
She was born on October 11, 1939, in Pea Ridge, Alabama, to Cleve and Dessie Glenn Allen. She married the love of her life, Ellis Gene Goree, on June 24, 1961.
Her husband, Gene, preceded her in death in February of 2001. Patricia graduated with a Business Education Degree from the Alabama College (now the University of Montevallo) in 1961. She received a Masters Degree and Specialists Degree from West Georgia College. Patricia taught business education for 25 years at Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia, and Talladega High School in Talladega, Alabama. She sponsored Future Business Leaders of America and helped many business students compete at the regional, state, and national level. Patricia was very active in her Sunday School, Bible Study Club, and Women's Missionary Union at Sylacauga First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Sylacauga. She had a true servant's heart and was always willing to help her friends and neighbors. Patricia's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and shop with her family. Patricia is survived by her brother and his wife, Bill and Lois Allen of Montevallo; her daughters and their husbands, Kimberly Ann and Bill Buce, Karen Leigh and Sheldon Smith; her three granddaughters, Kathryn Smith, Lindsay Buce, and Lauren Smith; Cousin Angeline Fancher; her brother in law and sister in law, Leven and Mary Goree, and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, there will be a small family funeral to celebrate her life on Tuesday, May 5th, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel at Rocko Funeral Home in Montevallo, Alabama, followed by a brief graveside service at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera, Alabama. Friends and family are welcome to join the family at the graveside but should remain in their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org to help with a cure for kidney disease and to help renal patients with medical expenses and transport to dialysis.
She was born on October 11, 1939, in Pea Ridge, Alabama, to Cleve and Dessie Glenn Allen. She married the love of her life, Ellis Gene Goree, on June 24, 1961.
Her husband, Gene, preceded her in death in February of 2001. Patricia graduated with a Business Education Degree from the Alabama College (now the University of Montevallo) in 1961. She received a Masters Degree and Specialists Degree from West Georgia College. Patricia taught business education for 25 years at Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia, and Talladega High School in Talladega, Alabama. She sponsored Future Business Leaders of America and helped many business students compete at the regional, state, and national level. Patricia was very active in her Sunday School, Bible Study Club, and Women's Missionary Union at Sylacauga First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Sylacauga. She had a true servant's heart and was always willing to help her friends and neighbors. Patricia's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and shop with her family. Patricia is survived by her brother and his wife, Bill and Lois Allen of Montevallo; her daughters and their husbands, Kimberly Ann and Bill Buce, Karen Leigh and Sheldon Smith; her three granddaughters, Kathryn Smith, Lindsay Buce, and Lauren Smith; Cousin Angeline Fancher; her brother in law and sister in law, Leven and Mary Goree, and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, there will be a small family funeral to celebrate her life on Tuesday, May 5th, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel at Rocko Funeral Home in Montevallo, Alabama, followed by a brief graveside service at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera, Alabama. Friends and family are welcome to join the family at the graveside but should remain in their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org to help with a cure for kidney disease and to help renal patients with medical expenses and transport to dialysis.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2020.