Patricia (Pat, Patsy) Ann Price Wallace, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born 20 November 1933, in Pell City, Alabama, to Bernard and Pauline (Harris) Price. She was a graduate of Sylacauga High School and Alabama College (now the University of Montevallo). She married Donald Lane Wallace on 22 July 1956, in Sylacauga's Mignon United Methodist Church. Pat began her career path as a teacher but found her way, after Donald's early death in 1970, to a secretarial position at Avondale Mills General Office and eventually received a promotion to Cost Accountant. She raised her daughters as a single parent, proudly supporting them in their college educations, marriages, and life changes. After her retirement from Avondale in 1998, Pat supported Mignon United Methodist Church as their church secretary for several years. She was a devoted member of the Mignon family for as long as she lived in Sylacauga. Pat enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved sitting with them to read, draw, or build. She was always concerned about her family and friends and was happy to lend a hand if she could. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands - Susan (Edwards) and Dave Gorden, Karen and Bob Ellington, and Michele and Roy Collins; her grandchildren - Nick Edwards, Sean and David Ellington, and Lucy and Nina Collins; and her great-grandchildren - Alexandria and Zachary Edwards. Pat is also survived by her brother, Jim Price, and his family. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Pat are invited to remember her at the Curtis & Son Funeral Home, 1315 Talladega Highway, Sylacauga, during Visitation from 1:00PM- 2:00PM on Sunday, 28 July 2019, followed by a brief Celebration of Pat's Life at 2:00PM. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mignon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1273, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. Published in The Daily Home on July 27, 2019

