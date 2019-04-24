Mrs. Patricia Dolores Shulch, 63, passed away at her home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Her family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Bro. Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Mrs. Shulch has lived in Talladega for the past 49 years and was a native of Suffern, New York. She ran the Nature's Cure herb store in Talladega for 5 years and loved crafting and her grandchildren. She retired from Brecon Knitting Mill. Mrs. Shulch is preceded in death by her parents, John Morris and Catherine Smith Morris, and sisters, Linda Dion and Joan Marie Brown. She is survived by her husband, James D. Shulch; son, James D. (Erica) Shulch, Jr.; daughter, Cinthia (Shawn) Perriman; brothers, Jack Morris, Richard Branch, and Greg Branch; sisters, Mary Dimock, Kathy (Dale) Kathy Exelby, Barbara (Dick) Stephenson, Sandra (Mark) Stephenson, and Debra Branch; and 6 grandchildren. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019