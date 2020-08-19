1/1
Patricia Edmonson Donahoo
Graveside service for Patricia Edmonson Donahoo, 68, will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fayetteville Methodist Cemetery with Bro. John Limbaugh officiating. Mrs. Donahoo died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. Edmonson and Louise King, son, Brian Donahoo, and brother, Gene Edmonson. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Darryl) McGrady of Sylacauga; three sisters, Alliene Robinson of Sylacauga, Mae Morris of Sylacauga, Sue Hattaway of Sylacauga; four grandchildren, Samantha Newman of Attalla, Sariah McGrady of Sylacauga, Darrah Grace McGrady of Sylacauga, and Ashton Donahoo of Sylacauga. Pallbearers will be Jonathan McLaughlin, Bill Borden, Ashton Donahoo, Dylan Jenkins and Brian Ward. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.


Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fayetteville Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
