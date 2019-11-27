Patricia "Diane" Sisk, 61, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Her family received friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial followed at 3 p.m. at Crook Cemetery in Ohatchee, AL. Mrs. Sisk was a food inspector with Koch's Food. She lived most of her life in Talladega and was Baptist by faith. Mrs. Sisk is preceded in death by her son, Dewayne Wheeles; first husband, Wendell Wheeles, and recent husband, Clinton Dale Sisk; mother, Margaret Carroll; and brother, Wayne Rowe. She is survived by her parents, Preston Rowe, Jr. and Phyllis Rowe; sons, Jason Wheeles and Kenneth Wheeles; brothers, Ted (Amanda) Fink, Preston (Fiona) Rowe, III, and James Rowe; sister, Katrina Rowe; and the sister of her heart, Regretta Mattox; and granddaughter, Kynsleigh Mattox. Talladega Funeral Home directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 27, 2019