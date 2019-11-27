The Daily Home

Patricia "Diane" Sisk

Patricia "Diane" Sisk, 61, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Her family received friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial followed at 3 p.m. at Crook Cemetery in Ohatchee, AL. Mrs. Sisk was a food inspector with Koch's Food. She lived most of her life in Talladega and was Baptist by faith. Mrs. Sisk is preceded in death by her son, Dewayne Wheeles; first husband, Wendell Wheeles, and recent husband, Clinton Dale Sisk; mother, Margaret Carroll; and brother, Wayne Rowe. She is survived by her parents, Preston Rowe, Jr. and Phyllis Rowe; sons, Jason Wheeles and Kenneth Wheeles; brothers, Ted (Amanda) Fink, Preston (Fiona) Rowe, III, and James Rowe; sister, Katrina Rowe; and the sister of her heart, Regretta Mattox; and granddaughter, Kynsleigh Mattox. Talladega Funeral Home directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 27, 2019
