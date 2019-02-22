Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Patricia Sledd "Pat" Otto. View Sign

Mrs. Patricia Sledd Otto (Pat), age 72, a resident of Childersburg, Alabama, died on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Richmond, VA on January 23, 1947. Upon graduation from Huguenot High School, she attended Mary Washington College. She was married to Marine Corps First Lieutenant William Michael Grammar in January 1966. He was killed in action in Vietnam where he served with distinction. They had one child - Richard Alexander Grammar. She met her husband of 44 years, Dr. David Anthony Otto, Jr., at the University of Oklahoma. They were married on June 29, 1974. Pat received a Double Major in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Central Oklahoma. She was a research assistant at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, National Institute of Health (NIH), and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. Pat was actively involved in Girl Scouts, Tupperware, Red Cross, and the Catholic Church. She retired in 2017 as the Creative Director at InfoCenter Alabama. A devout Catholic, Pat attended mass regularly at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Indian Springs, AL for 25 years and Saint Jude in Sylacauga, AL for the last 7 years. She was a committed wife, mother, and grandmother spending much of her life with her family. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Leo William Sledd and Geraldine Marcuson Sledd, her husband Lt. William Michael Grammar, and her husband Dr. David Anthony Otto Jr. She is survived by her sister Brenda Sledd Arthur and her husband Tom W. Arthur; her four children Richard Grammar and fiancée Katie, Christine M. Otto Chambers and her husband Stephen, Katherine Otto Dease and her husband Joseph, and Greg Otto and his wife Kendal; and her 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Nick, Jack, Stephen, Avery, Tristan, Connor, Ethan, Caleb, Mason, and Alexis. Pat will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Always showing unconditional love, and one of the most giving people to have blessed this earth. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on 119 on Friday, February 22, 2019. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. followed immediately by visitation. A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Saint Jude Catholic Church in Sylacauga, AL at P.O. Box 111 Sylacauga, AL 35150. Mrs. Patricia Sledd Otto (Pat), age 72, a resident of Childersburg, Alabama, died on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Richmond, VA on January 23, 1947. Upon graduation from Huguenot High School, she attended Mary Washington College. She was married to Marine Corps First Lieutenant William Michael Grammar in January 1966. He was killed in action in Vietnam where he served with distinction. They had one child - Richard Alexander Grammar. She met her husband of 44 years, Dr. David Anthony Otto, Jr., at the University of Oklahoma. They were married on June 29, 1974. Pat received a Double Major in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Central Oklahoma. She was a research assistant at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, National Institute of Health (NIH), and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. Pat was actively involved in Girl Scouts, Tupperware, Red Cross, and the Catholic Church. She retired in 2017 as the Creative Director at InfoCenter Alabama. A devout Catholic, Pat attended mass regularly at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Indian Springs, AL for 25 years and Saint Jude in Sylacauga, AL for the last 7 years. She was a committed wife, mother, and grandmother spending much of her life with her family. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Leo William Sledd and Geraldine Marcuson Sledd, her husband Lt. William Michael Grammar, and her husband Dr. David Anthony Otto Jr. She is survived by her sister Brenda Sledd Arthur and her husband Tom W. Arthur; her four children Richard Grammar and fiancée Katie, Christine M. Otto Chambers and her husband Stephen, Katherine Otto Dease and her husband Joseph, and Greg Otto and his wife Kendal; and her 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Nick, Jack, Stephen, Avery, Tristan, Connor, Ethan, Caleb, Mason, and Alexis. Pat will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Always showing unconditional love, and one of the most giving people to have blessed this earth. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on 119 on Friday, February 22, 2019. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. followed immediately by visitation. A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Saint Jude Catholic Church in Sylacauga, AL at P.O. Box 111 Sylacauga, AL 35150. Funeral Home Southern Heritage Cemetery

475 Cahaba Valley Road

Pelham , AL 35124

(205) 988-3541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close