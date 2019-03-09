Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Patsy Arnett Hubbard passed away March 7, 2019 at her home in Alpine, Al. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Alpine Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Mitchell and Rev. John Sawyer officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 also at Alpine Baptist Church. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery. Mrs. Hubbard was born on March 18, 1937 in Alpine where she lived all of her life. She graduated from Winterboro High School in 1955 she was the class Secretary/Treasurer and Salutatorian of her class. She was a member of Alpine Baptist Church and followed in her parents' footsteps in service to God and the church, beginning as church pianist at the age of 12. She was a member of the choir beginning in the 1960's and later became Director of Music, serving for more than 40 years in that position. She also served the church in many other ways. At 20, she was one of the first two women ordained as a Deacon at Alpine Baptist Church. She was humble servant of God and loved by many for her compassion, wisdom, and strength. Mrs. Hubbard worked as a secretary at the Talladega County Board of Education, Beaunit Mills, and Kimberly-Clark. She retired as office manager at Sylacauga Obstetrics and Primary Care. Mrs. Hubbard enjoyed music, reading, and working in her lower gardens. She was a wonderful cook and liked to prepare meals for her family and food for church events. She also loved to travel, visiting Europe, Ireland, Alaska, and Hawaii. Most of all she loved being with her family. During her illness, her caretakers became like members of the family; she was concerned with their needs and the needs of their families. She was always pleasant to be around, showing a great deal of strength and never complaining. Mrs. Hubbard is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Special caregivers to be mentioned are Paulette Barclay, Alisha Hall, Dawn Ruggs-Humphrey, Samantha Johnson, Patricia Spears, Jennifer Reynolds, Tomeka Curry, Tequila McKenzie, Tonya Buckner, Candace Brown, Comfort Care Hospice, Comforcare Home Care and All About You Home Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpine Baptist Church. Attention to Scholarship and Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 77, Alpine, Al. 35014. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the services. Funeral Home Usrey Brown Funeral Service

516 East North Street

Talladega , AL 35161

Funeral Home Details Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 9, 2019

