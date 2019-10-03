The Daily Home

Patti Lee Smith

Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Patti Lee Smith, age 72 of Sycamore, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at UAB Hospital. She is survived by her son, Anthony Estes (Lisa); daughters, Patricia Rorke (Kevin) of Knoxville, TN and Melody Ferguson (Marty) of California; stepdaughter, Missy Clemmons; grandchildren, Alexis Estes, Skyler Estes, Trinity Estes, Scotty McDaniel, Andrew Harmon, Brandon Wheeler, Britany Brekle, Dale Brekle, Sara Brekle, Mariah Haddock, Britany Ward, Alisa Smith, Gregory Smith, Jason Clemmons and Jacob Clemmons and a number of great-grandchildren. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Curtis and Son North Chapel will handle the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 3, 2019
