Funeral services for Pattie M. Epperson, age 84 of Sycamore, will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sycamore Methodist Church with James Long officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. She will lie in state from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday at the church. Pattie passed away October 22, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hodnett (Wayne), Deborah Finley (Neil), Teresa Elaguizy McGaughy (Joseph Sidney) and Patricia Sellers (Kenneth); sisters, Rosie Davis and Sue Northcutt; brother, Paul Mitchum; twelve grandchildren, Lynn Benefield, Cindy Taylor, Jimmie Sue Thrasher, Jo Ellen Johnson, Ken Sellers, Nancy Kirk, Allison Hodnett-Mims, Adam Hodnett, Amir Elaguizy, Amin Elaguizy, and Melissa Molinski; seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clayton Epperson. Pallbearers will be Adam Hodnett, Kayne Hodnett, Collin Kirk, Joey Johnson, Jamie Johnson and Ken Sellers. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 24, 2019