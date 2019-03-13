Paul Austin Horn, 60, passed away at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019. The family will announce memorial services at a later date. Mr. Horn was a native of Talladega and a handyman by trade. He attended Blackberry Lane Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joe and Virginia Horn; grandson, Jonathan; sisters, Betty Tumlin and Connie Sue Horn; brother, Wilburn and an infant brother. Mr. Horn is survived by his wife, Mary Horn; daughters, Paula Horn, Amanda Horn, Chastity Horn, and Lisa Marie Horn; brothers, Junior Horn, Lonnie Horn, and Henry Horn; sisters, Mary Helen Owens and Lillie (Alan) Cooley; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral expenses at Talladega Funeral Home. Talladega Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.