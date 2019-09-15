Funeral service for Paul H. Sarvis Jr., 94, of Sylacauga will be Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Sarvis passed away Sept.13, 2019 at Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alex City.
He was preceded in death by his: father: Paul H. Sarvis Sr., mother: Daisy C. Sarvis, wife: Nell Whetstone Sarvis, sisters: Doris Sarvis Angel, Betty Sarvis Elgie, Margaret Leigh Sarvis, grandchild: Greta Melinda Sarvis.
He is survived by his sons: John Allen Sims (Ellen) of McCalla, Paul H. Sarvis III of Sylacauga, step-grandson: Michael Turoczy, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Paul Jr. was a longtime resident of Sylacauga since 1935. He attended Sylacauga High School where he met his wife of 59 years Nell Whetstone. He played quarterback for the Sylacauga Aggies serving as captain his senior year. He served as a fighter pilot in the US Air Force, attended Auburn University and owned and operated Sarvis Hardware and Plumbing Company for many years and later served as a sales representative for Moore-Handley Inc. and others. He served as a city councilman and taught Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga for approximately 20 years.
The family will accept flowers or donations to the First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga.
