Mr. Paul Ronald McBrayer, 72, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Alpine Baptist Church, 2981 Alpine Winterboro Rd, Alpine, AL 35014. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Brad Mitchell will officiate. Mr. McBrayer was Baptist by faith and was a member of Alpine Baptist Church. He retired from Bell South as an electronic technician. He and his wife, Brenda, liked to travel on their motorcycle with their friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Norman, and mother, Edna Earle McBrayer. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Parnell McBrayer; sons, David McBrayer, Michael McBrayer, and stepsons, Rod (Sheila) Hall, and Randy (Kelli) Hall; daughter, Stephanie McBrayer; and grandchildren, Graham Hall and Owen Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpine Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or to Children's of Alabama.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 22, 2020