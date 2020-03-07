Mrs. Pauline Mitchell Green, 77, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Her family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Chapel. Rev. Doug Whaley will officiate. There will be special music by Sherry Bridges and Kevin Nelson. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Green lived most of her life in Talladega and recently moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Brecon Baptist Church. Mrs. Green is preceded in death by her parents, Hadron Huey and Willie Mae Mitchell; brothers, James Mitchell, Marvin Mitchell, and Wesley Mitchell; sisters, Ida Mae Shirey and Idell Evans; and stepdaughter, Connie Baxter. She is survived by her husband, Robert Green; sons, Franklin (Connie) Green, John (Lisa) Green, and stepson, Kenneth (Angie) Green; daughters, Bobbie (Mike) Scott, Pam (Shane) Caton, Elizabeth Green, and stepdaughter, Denise (Wayne) Gibson; brother, George (Elaine) Mitchell; sisters, Verna Lee (David) Turner, Rose Mary (Michael) Shulch, and Arleen Mitchell; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Andrew Green, Josh Green, Chris Scott, Tim Scott, Jayden Beck, and Jonathan Green. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 7, 2020