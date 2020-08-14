Mrs. Peggy Faye Pilkington, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 p.m at Talladega Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m in Old Munford Cemetery, Munford, Alabama. Mrs. Pilkington loved taking care of her family. Mrs. Pilkington is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Pilkington, Sr. ; a son, James Lee Pilkington, Jr. and an infant daughter. She is survived by a grandson, Patrick Pilkington (Victoria); four great grandchildren: Hayden Pilkington, Ava Jane Pilkington, Isabella Pilkington, and Ella Reign Pilkington; one brother, Phillip Salster; and two brothers-in law: Lane (Jane) Pilkington and Druel (Rhonda) Yarbrough. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

