Peggy Jean Greene, age 91, of Harpersville, passed away on August 29, 2019. There will be a private family graveside at the Garden of Memory at Harpersville City Cemetery. A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Harpersville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Greene was a member of the Harpersville United Methodist Church and Klein Homemakers Club. She loved crafts, homemaking, flowers, and yard work and was a devoted wife and mother. Mrs. Greene is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and her lifetime sweetheart and husband of 50 years: Jimmie Greene, Sr. She is survived by her daughter: Joanie Perry (Joel); son: Jimmie Greene, Jr. (Pam); grandchildren: Amy Whitfield, Wade Greene, and Joseph Perry; great grandchildren: Reese Whitfield and Ava Greene; brother: Porter Higginbotham; and numerous cousins. The family requests no flowers and donations be made to the Garden of Memory, Harpersville City Cemetery, C/O Billie Darby, 5809 Hwy 280, Harpersville, AL 35078. Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 31, 2019