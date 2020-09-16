In Loving Memory of Mrs. Peggy Wheeler Floyd: Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Floyd will be held Friday, September 18th at 2pm at The Sanctuary Church. Reverend Freddie Edwards will be officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday evening at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 5pm until 7 pm. Peggy was a devoted Member of the Sanctuary Church. She is survived by her son, Frenchie Floyd and wife Jackie, her daughter, Cheryl McGrady and husband Jeff. She is survived by her grandchildren, Deven Roland and husband Chris, Candice Graham and husband Casey, Madison Floyd, Landon Floyd, and honorary grandchildren, Ashley and Lindsay Blanchard. She is survived by her Great Grandchildren, Cayden Roland, Collin Rolland, Tucker Graham, Ashton Donahoo, Emily and Hunter Marlow, and Great Great Grandson, Easton Marlow. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Wheeler and Lawrence Wheeler, and sister, Billy Dupree. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil French Floyd Sr., mother and father, Bertie and George Wheeler, sister, Oneil Cook, and brother, Joe Wheeler. Peggy loved the lord with all her heart. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She cared dearly for not only her immediate family, but her extended family as well. Her door was always open to anyone who needed a friend or needed to talk. Peggy loved to sing, and loved teaching her children all her favorite songs. She was a member of Winterboro High School Class of 1960. The following will serve as pallbearers: Landon Floyd, Casey Graham, Chris Roland, Cayden Rolland, Collin Roland, Ashton Donahoo, and Hunter Marlow. We would like to thank special friends and caregivers, Paulette Hickman, Gloria Osborn, Mary Carpenter, Suzette Edwards, Pam Duggan, and Kim Johnson. Special thanks to Admedisys Hospice, Kristen Jacks, and Jessica Cate. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be directed to The Sanctuary Church, P.O. Box 853, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com