Penelope Moore, age 82, of Sylacauga, passed away January 18, 2020. She is survived by her nephew, Philip Moore, and his wife and children, Christine Moore, Benton Moore, and Mary Elizabeth Moore; and her niece, Katherine Moore, and her husband and children, Steven Sheffield, McGregor Sheffield, and Phoebe Sheffield; and her sister-in-law, Josephine C. Moore. Ms. Moore was predeceased by her brother, Edward McGregor Moore. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1pm, at First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga; internment will be private. A retired educator from Sylacauga City Schools, Ms. Moore spent a lifetime in service to the education of Sylacauga's youth, while also working several years for the State of Alabama Department of Education. She was a graduate of Birmingham- Southern College and also held Master's Degrees from the University of Mississippi and the University of Alabama. Among numerous other awards, professional and civic, Ms. Moore was honored to have been recognized as Woman of the Year in 1982 by the Sylacauga Exchange Club as well as Teacher of the Year by the State of Alabama in 1991. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, Sylacauga. The family suggests that remembrances be made in the form of donations to Care House, Sylacauga, , or Birmingham-Southern College. Curtis and Son Funeral Home directing.



