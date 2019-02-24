Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Beason. View Sign

Funeral Services for Penny Beason, age 50, will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Beason passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Beason; sons, Chandler and Evan Beason; father, Michael Callahan; brother, Paul Callahan (Sonal); grandmother, Lillian Callahan; nephew, Noah Callahan and niece, Leah Callahan; and several other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Janice Callahan; grandfather, Paul Callahan; and grandparents, Lloyd and Donis Martin.

Penny and her family are members of Scottsdale Bible Church in Scottsdale Arizona. Penny was friendly and loving to all. Her favorite thing was helping those who were under privileged. She participated in community outreach providing toys to kids in Mexico each Christmas and providing shoes for "Soles for Souls" each year before school. She loved all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Big Oak Ranch, (205) 467-6226.

