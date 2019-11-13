Mr. Perry L. Barnett, 83, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. His family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The funeral service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Russell Delee will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Mr. Barnett will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband and father. He served in the National Guard and retired from Rayloc in Atlanta. He loved gardening, farming, and antique tractors. He was also an avid Braves Baseball fan as well as an Auburn Football fan. Mr. Barnett loved for people to stop by and talk with him. He especially loved his poodles, Lucy and Rowdy. Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Marlene L. Barnett; parents, Edgar and Gertie Barnett; brothers, Louie Barnett, Clifford Barnett, and Buddie Barnett; sisters, Francis Griffin, Lois Goss, Glenda Hardin, and Doris Thrower. He is survived by his son, Jeffery Barnett; sister, Gaynell (Wessie) Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2019